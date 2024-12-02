Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Patrick Ruiz from the 234th Army Band, competes in the weapon familiarization event on December 7, 2024, at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Ore. This lane involves disassembly, reassembly, and functions checks of common U.S. Army weapons, and is a key event in the annual 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior competition. Winners of the battalion level competition will continue on to compete in the state competition. (National Guard photo by Sgt. Remi Flounders, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 19:47
|Photo ID:
|8788470
|VIRIN:
|241207-Z-LG845-6997
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Tristrem Flounders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.