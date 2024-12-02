821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard First Sergeants from 821 Troop Command Battalion sit on the formal board to evaluate soldiers’ presence and knowledge during the annual 821 Troop Command Best Warrior Competition Board event on December 7, 2024 at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Ore. Senior Non-commissioned Officers rate a Soldier’s performance with U.S. Army knowledge, personal goals and presentation during this formal board process. (National Guard photo taken by Sgt. Remi Flounders, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)