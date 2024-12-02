Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Tristrem Flounders 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Army National Guard First Sergeants from 821 Troop Command Battalion sit on the formal board to evaluate soldiers’ presence and knowledge during the annual 821 Troop Command Best Warrior Competition Board event on December 7, 2024 at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Ore. Senior Non-commissioned Officers rate a Soldier’s performance with U.S. Army knowledge, personal goals and presentation during this formal board process. (National Guard photo taken by Sgt. Remi Flounders, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8788473
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-LG845-9456
    Resolution: 2465x3697
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Tristrem Flounders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    Board
    NCO
    Best Warrior
    Army
    Solider

