Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Charles Russell from the 1186th Military Police company, competes in the communications event on August 8, 2024 at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Ore. This lane demonstrates proficiency in both communication devices and radio etiquette, and is an important event in the annual 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior competition. Winners of the battalion level competition will continue on to compete in the state competition. (National Guard photo by Sgt. Remi Flounders, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)