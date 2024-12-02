Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 12]

    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Tristrem Flounders 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Patrick Ruiz from the 234th Army Band, competes in the Crawl, Walk, Run event on December 7, 2024, at Geer Park in Salem, Ore. This lane tests physical ability, and is an important part of the 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior competition. Winners of the battalion level competition will continue on to compete in the state competition. (National Guard photo by Sgt. Remi Flounders, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8788466
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-LG845-6875
    Resolution: 5428x3619
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Tristrem Flounders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    Best Warrior
    PT
    Army
    ACFT
    Spring Drag Carry

