Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Patrick Ruiz from the 234th Army Band, competes in the Crawl, Walk, Run event on December 7, 2024, at Geer Park in Salem, Ore. This lane tests physical ability, and is an important part of the 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior competition. Winners of the battalion level competition will continue on to compete in the state competition. (National Guard photo by Sgt. Remi Flounders, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)