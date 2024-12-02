Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Bradly Conduracki from the 1186th Military Police company, competes in the weapon familiarization event on December 7, 2024, at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Ore. This lane involves disassembly, reassembly, and functions checks of common U.S. Army weapons, and is a key event in the annual 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior competition. Winners of the battalion level competition will continue on to compete in the state competition. (National Guard photo by PFC. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)