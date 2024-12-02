Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Bradly Conduracki 1186th from the Military Police company, competes in the Combat Casualty Care event on August 8, 2024 at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Ore. This lane tests proficiency in first aid, and is a critical event in the annual 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior competition. Winners of the battalion level competition will continue on to compete in the state competition. (National Guard photo by Sgt. Remi Flounders, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)