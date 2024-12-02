Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 12]

    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Tristrem Flounders 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Bradly Conduracki 1186th from the Military Police company, competes in the Combat Casualty Care event on August 8, 2024 at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Ore. This lane tests proficiency in first aid, and is a critical event in the annual 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior competition. Winners of the battalion level competition will continue on to compete in the state competition. (National Guard photo by Sgt. Remi Flounders, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8788457
    VIRIN: 240804-Z-LG845-3113
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    This work, 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Tristrem Flounders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

