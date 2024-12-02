Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Germundson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Christopher McCrow from 821 Troop Command Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment provides leadership and guidance to Best Warrior Soldier Competitors on an Inner-city Land Navigation event in Salem, OR on August 8, 2024. The land navigation event measures soldiers’ ability to accurately navigate an area using a compass and navigation points and is a critical event in the annual 821 Troop Command Best Warrior Competition. Winners of the battalion level competition will continue on to compete in the state competition. (National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Germundson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8788459
    VIRIN: 240804-Z-YI240-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    Best Warrior
    Land Navigation
    Army
    Solider
    Land Nav

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download