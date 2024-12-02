821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Christopher McCrow from 821 Troop Command Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment provides leadership and guidance to Best Warrior Soldier Competitors on an Inner-city Land Navigation event in Salem, OR on August 8, 2024. The land navigation event measures soldiers’ ability to accurately navigate an area using a compass and navigation points and is a critical event in the annual 821 Troop Command Best Warrior Competition. Winners of the battalion level competition will continue on to compete in the state competition. (National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Germundson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)