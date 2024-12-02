Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Patrick Ruiz from the 234th Army Band salutes during

the 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior competition board interview at the Anderson Readiness

Center, in Salem, Ore., on December 7, 2024. This formal interview is conducted at the

end of the competition and tests a wide variety of U.S. Army knowledge. Winners of the battalion level competition will continue on to compete in the state competition.

(National Guard photo by Sgt. Remi Flounders, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)