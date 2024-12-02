821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Conduraki from the 1186th Military Police company, competes in Drill and Ceremony during the Best Warrior Competition at the Anderson Readiness Center, Salem, Ore. on August 8, 2024. Drill and Ceremony is one of several events soldiers compete in to highlight their

military expertise during the 821 Troop Command Best Warrior Competition. Winners of the battalion level competition will continue on to compete in the state competition. (National Guard photo by Spc. Frank Ritchey, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment).