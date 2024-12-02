Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 12]

    821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Spc. Frank Ritchey 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Conduraki from the 1186th Military Police company, competes in Drill and Ceremony during the Best Warrior Competition at the Anderson Readiness Center, Salem, Ore. on August 8, 2024. Drill and Ceremony is one of several events soldiers compete in to highlight their
    military expertise during the 821 Troop Command Best Warrior Competition. Winners of the battalion level competition will continue on to compete in the state competition. (National Guard photo by Spc. Frank Ritchey, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment).

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8788451
    VIRIN: 240804-Z-EJ376-3265
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    This work, 821 Troop Command Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Frank Ritchey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill
    Oregon
    Soliders
    Army
    821 TCB
    DNC

