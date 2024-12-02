U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies above Norway during a exercise APEX Buccaneer as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1 Dec. 3 2024. APEX Buccaneer, is designed to enhance interoperability between fighter, bomber, and intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance aircraft from participating nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
