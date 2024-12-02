U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies during Bomber Task Force 25-1 above the North Sea, Dec. 3 2024. The operational readiness of U.S. forces across all domains is critical to building partnerships, responding to crises, providing deterrence, and supporting Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)