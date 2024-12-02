U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies above Bergen, Norway during exercise APEX Buccaneer Dec. 3 2024. APEX Buccaneer, a Norwegian-led trilateral exercise, allows the U.S. to demonstrate its commitment to Allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces within the High North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)