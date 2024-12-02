Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise

    BERGEN, NORWAY

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies above Bergen, Norway during exercise APEX Buccaneer Dec. 3 2024. APEX Buccaneer, a Norwegian-led trilateral exercise, allows the U.S. to demonstrate its commitment to Allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces within the High North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 08:19
    Photo ID: 8781278
    VIRIN: 241203-F-TC214-1336
    Resolution: 7890x5260
    Size: 9.83 MB
    Location: BERGEN, NO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    Norway
    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download