U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies above Bergen, Norway during exercise APEX Buccaneer Dec. 3 2024. U.S. European Command enjoys mutually beneficial military cooperation with Nordic Allies and partner countries with respect to the Arctic region, constantly coordinating together on operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)