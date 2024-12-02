U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies above Bergen, Norway, during a Norwegian-led trilateral exercise, APEX Buccaneer as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1 Dec. 3 2024. U.S. Air Forces in Europe frequently conduct exercises alongside Arctic Allies and Partners, which hones their collective ability to rapidly deploy large, combat-credible forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)