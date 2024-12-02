Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise [Image 6 of 10]

    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise

    BERGEN, NORWAY

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies above Bergen, Norway, during a Norwegian-led trilateral exercise, APEX Buccaneer as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1 Dec. 3 2024. U.S. Air Forces in Europe frequently conduct exercises alongside Arctic Allies and Partners, which hones their collective ability to rapidly deploy large, combat-credible forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 08:19
    Photo ID: 8781279
    VIRIN: 241203-F-TC214-1448
    Resolution: 8091x5394
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: BERGEN, NO
    This work, U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USEUCOM
    Norway
    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

