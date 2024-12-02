U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Marisa King, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Michael DeVita, 20th Operations Group deputy group commander, fly a B-52H Stratofortress during exercise APEX Buccaneer above Norway, Dec. 3 2024. APEX Buccaneer is a Norwegian-led trilateral exercise involving fifth generation fighters, bombers, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance assets from the U.S., United Kingdom and Norway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 08:19
|Photo ID:
|8781282
|VIRIN:
|241203-F-TC214-1534
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jacob Cabanero