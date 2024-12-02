U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Marisa King, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Michael DeVita, 20th Operations Group deputy group commander, fly a B-52H Stratofortress during exercise APEX Buccaneer as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1 above Norway, Dec. 3 2024. APEX Buccaneer is a Norwegian-led trilateral exercise that aims to enhance interoperability of participating forces, including air forces from the U.S., United Kingdom and Norway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)