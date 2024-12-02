Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise

    NORWAY

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Brady, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, prepares his night vision equipment aboard a B-52H Stratofortress during a Norwegian-led trilateral exercise above Norway, Dec. 3 2024. Exercise APEX Buccaneer allows the operational readiness of U.S. forces across all domains is critical to building partnerships, responding to crises, providing deterrence, and supporting our Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 08:19
    Photo ID: 8781280
    VIRIN: 241203-F-TC214-1470
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise
    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    Norway
    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download