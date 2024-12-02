U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Brady, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, prepares his night vision equipment aboard a B-52H Stratofortress during a Norwegian-led trilateral exercise above Norway, Dec. 3 2024. Exercise APEX Buccaneer allows the operational readiness of U.S. forces across all domains is critical to building partnerships, responding to crises, providing deterrence, and supporting our Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)