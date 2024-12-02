U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Marisa King, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, wears a USAF Bomber Weapons School patch while flying a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 above the North Sea, Dec. 3 2024. Graduates of the USAF Weapons School return to serve as unit weapons and tactics officers, leading combat missions and providing our Service's senior leaders and decision makers tactical, operational and strategic impact support. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)