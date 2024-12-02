Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise [Image 4 of 10]

    U.S., U.K. participate in Norwegian-led trilateral exercise

    NORTH SEA

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Marisa King, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, wears a USAF Bomber Weapons School patch while flying a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 above the North Sea, Dec. 3 2024. Graduates of the USAF Weapons School return to serve as unit weapons and tactics officers, leading combat missions and providing our Service's senior leaders and decision makers tactical, operational and strategic impact support. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

