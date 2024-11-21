Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Holmes, Pacific Air Forces command first sergeant shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Sebastian Smith, 52nd Maintenance Squadron ​​precision guided munitions production supervisor, following a MXS brief at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. During the MXS brief, the command first sergeants learned how the maintenance munitions Airmen ensure the 52nd Fighter Wing can successfully carry out its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)