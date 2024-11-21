Oscar Pulido, Spangdahlem Air Base USO Center operations manager, explains the USO’s mission to command first sergeants from across the Air Force at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. The command first sergeants learned how the USO Spangdahlem center aims to enhance the quality of life of Spangdahlem AB service members and their families by providing them with a space to relax, connect and recharge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8769558
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-GY077-1544
|Resolution:
|6883x4589
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.