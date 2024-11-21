Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Gessert, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems technician, shows the battery compartment of the Solar Sentinel system to command first sergeants from across the Air Force at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. Gessert shared with the command first sergeants the future expansion of the systems capabilities to other hardened aircraft shelters on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)