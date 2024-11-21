Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Virginia Torpey, Air Force Special Operations Command, command first sergeant listens to a brief during an installation tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. Throughout the tour, the command first sergeants spoke with Airmen and visited locations on base such as maintenance facilities and community commons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8769559
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-GY077-1611
|Resolution:
|6609x4406
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
