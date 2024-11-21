Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Virginia Torpey, Air Force Special Operations Command, command first sergeant listens to a brief during an installation tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. Throughout the tour, the command first sergeants spoke with Airmen and visited locations on base such as maintenance facilities and community commons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)