Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force first sergeants assigned to various Geographically Separated Units of the 52nd Fighter Wing present a brief to command first sergeants from across the Air Force at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. During the installation tour the 52nd Fighter Wings first sergeants and command first sergeants discussed issues affecting Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)