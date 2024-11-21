Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 3 of 10]

    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Lynch, 52nd Maintenance Squadron precision guided munitions crew chief, explains the 52nd MXS weapons flight mission to command first sergeants from across the Air Force during an installation tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. During the tour the first sergeants took the time to personally speak with Airmen and learn more about their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base, First Sergeants, 52nd Fighter Wing, Saber Nation

