Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Gessert, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems technician, showcases the Solar Sentinel system to command first sergeants from across the Air Force at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. The command first sergeants learned how the Solar Sentinel system captures solar energy and then uses it to power hardened aircraft shelters across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8769547
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-GY077-1340
|Resolution:
|6896x4597
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
