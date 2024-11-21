Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 7 of 10]

    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force first sergeants from across the Air Force pose for a group picture during an installation tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. During their lunch break the command first sergeants connected and spoke with 52nd Fighter Wing first sergeants about issues affecting their Airmen.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.24.2024 18:40
    Photo ID: 8769557
    VIRIN: 241119-F-GY077-1490
    Resolution: 7835x5223
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    This work, Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base, First Sergeants, 52nd Fighter Wing, Saber Nation

