Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

U.S. Air Force first sergeants from across the Air Force pose for a group picture during an installation tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. During their lunch break the command first sergeants connected and spoke with 52nd Fighter Wing first sergeants about issues affecting their Airmen.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)