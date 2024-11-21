Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Gessert, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems technician, speaks about the capabilities of the Solar Sentinel system to command first sergeants from across the Air Force at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. The command first sergeants learned about The Solar Sentinel system, which is a brand new project started at Spangdahlem that's aimed to utilize hardened aircraft shelters to capture solar energy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)