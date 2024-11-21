Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Gessert, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems technician, speaks about the capabilities of the Solar Sentinel system to command first sergeants from across the Air Force at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. The command first sergeants learned about The Solar Sentinel system, which is a brand new project started at Spangdahlem that's aimed to utilize hardened aircraft shelters to capture solar energy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.24.2024 18:40
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
