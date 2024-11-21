Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Joslin, Air Force Materiel Command command first sergeant, left, Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Holmes, Pacific Air Forces command first sergeant, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Vancleave-Goff, Air Force District Of Washington command first sergeant, listen to a wing mission brief at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. The first sergeants visited Spangdahlem to gain a better understanding of the unique mission sets and capabilities of the 52nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)