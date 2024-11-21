Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Joslin, Air Force Materiel Command command first sergeant, left, Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Holmes, Pacific Air Forces command first sergeant, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Vancleave-Goff, Air Force District Of Washington command first sergeant, listen to a wing mission brief at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. The first sergeants visited Spangdahlem to gain a better understanding of the unique mission sets and capabilities of the 52nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.24.2024 18:40
    Photo ID: 8769551
    VIRIN: 241119-F-GY077-1012
    Resolution: 6589x4393
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base
    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base
    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base
    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base
    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base
    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base
    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base
    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base
    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base
    Command first sergeants visit Spangdahlem Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download