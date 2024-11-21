15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer

A Humvee attached to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarks U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 31, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, to offload the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)
|11.23.2024
|11.24.2024 02:14
|8769374
|241123-M-LO557-1169
|7633x4294
|3.32 MB
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|3
|0
