    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer [Image 8 of 13]

    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Shavon Fletcher, a combat cargo Marine assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of Florida, prepares to guide a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle into the well deck during an offload of 15th MEU personnel and equipment while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.24.2024 02:14
    Photo ID: 8769376
    VIRIN: 241123-M-LO557-1059
    Resolution: 2353x3528
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homecoming
    LCAC
    15th MEU
    LCU
    USS Boxer
    Deployment

