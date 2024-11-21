15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Shavon Fletcher, a combat cargo Marine assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of Florida, prepares to guide a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle into the well deck during an offload of 15th MEU personnel and equipment while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)