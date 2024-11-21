Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer [Image 2 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and tigers prepare to disembark Boxer during an offload of personnel and equipment while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.24.2024 02:14
    Photo ID: 8769370
    VIRIN: 241123-M-AS577-1109
    Resolution: 5921x3947
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    LCAC
    15th MEU
    LCU
    USS Boxer
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download