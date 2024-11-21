15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and tigers prepare to disembark Boxer during an offload of personnel and equipment while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)