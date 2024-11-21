15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stage a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle in the Boxer well deck during an offload of 15th MEU personnel and equipment while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)