15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer

U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 76, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, transports 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit personnel and equipment from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)