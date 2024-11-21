15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to load a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, during an offload of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)