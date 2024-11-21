15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy landing craft, utility attached to Assault Craft Unit 1 prepares to offload U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)