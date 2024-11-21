Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, board a landing craft, utility attached to Assault Craft Unit 1 before departing the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.24.2024 02:14
    Photo ID: 8769378
    VIRIN: 241123-M-YF186-1198
    Resolution: 7008x5256
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer
    15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    LCAC
    15th MEU
    LCU
    USS Boxer
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download