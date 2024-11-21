15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 31, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, prepares to enter the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during an offload of 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit personnel and equipment while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)