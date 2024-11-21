15th MEU Offloads USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sit in a landing craft, utility attached to Assault Craft Unit 1 before departing the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 23, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)