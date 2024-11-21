Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members assigned to Osan Air Base and Republic of Korea Air Force members participate in a tug-of-war during a semi-annual intelligence sports day at Osan AB, ROK, Nov. 15, 2024. Members participated in five sporting events throughout the afternoon to ultimately crown a winning team. Members from the U.S. intelligence community get together with their ROK partners throughout the year for continued camaraderie and partnership within the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)