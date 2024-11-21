U.S. Air Force members assigned to Osan Air Base and Republic of Korea Air Force members participate in a tug-of-war during a semi-annual intelligence sports day at Osan AB, ROK, Nov. 15, 2024. Members participated in five sporting events throughout the afternoon to ultimately crown a winning team. Members from the U.S. intelligence community get together with their ROK partners throughout the year for continued camaraderie and partnership within the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 00:16
|Photo ID:
|8766918
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-PT849-2581
|Resolution:
|3810x2535
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.