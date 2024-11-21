Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day

    Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force member assigned to Osan Air Base reviews the final scoreboard during an intelligence sports day at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, Nov. 15, 2024. The members unified to make four teams to participate in five sporting events throughout the afternoon including volleyball, dodgeball, basketball, tug-of-war and a relay race. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 00:16
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    intelligance
    intel
    ROKAF
    teamwork
    sports day

