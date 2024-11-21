Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force member assigned to Osan Air Base reviews the final scoreboard during an intelligence sports day at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, Nov. 15, 2024. The members unified to make four teams to participate in five sporting events throughout the afternoon including volleyball, dodgeball, basketball, tug-of-war and a relay race. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)