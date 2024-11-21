Republic of Korea Air Force members play dodgeball during the ROK-U.S. sports day at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 15, 2024. The U.S. and ROK intelligence communities have a strong partnership in monitoring threats and adversary capabilities throughout the peninsula while also fostering mentorship, information sharing, personal and professional relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
This work, Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.