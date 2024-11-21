Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Air Force members play dodgeball during the ROK-U.S. sports day at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 15, 2024. The U.S. and ROK intelligence communities have a strong partnership in monitoring threats and adversary capabilities throughout the peninsula while also fostering mentorship, information sharing, personal and professional relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)