Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day

U.S. Air Force members assigned to Osan Air Base and Republic of Korea Air Force members participate in a semi-annual sports day at Osan AB, ROK, Nov. 15, 2024. The members unified to make four teams to participate in five sporting events throughout the afternoon including volleyball, dodgeball, basketball, tug-of-war and a relay race. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)