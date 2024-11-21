Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members assigned to Osan Air Base and members assigned to the Republic of Korea Air Force cheer on team members during a dodgeball game as part of the ROK-U.S. sports day at Osan AB, ROK, Nov. 15, 2024. Integration both inside and outside of their work environments is important to project strength and collaboration in monitoring any threats to the Korean peninsula ensuring Osan AB is ready to “Fight Tonight”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)