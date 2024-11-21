Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members assigned to Osan Air Base attempt to win the “tip off” of a basketball game during the Republic of Korea-U.S. sports day at Osan AB, ROK, Nov. 15, 2024. Members played on four different teams distinguished by attire to participate in a day of sportsmanship, camaraderie and fun. The cooperation of the U.S. and Republic of Korea Air Force intelligence forces are a crucial part of Osan AB staying ready to “Fight Tonight”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)