Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day

U.S. Air Force members assigned to Osan Air Base attempt to win the “tip off” of a basketball game during the Republic of Korea-U.S. sports day at Osan AB, ROK, Nov. 15, 2024. Members played on four different teams distinguished by attire to participate in a day of sportsmanship, camaraderie and fun. The cooperation of the U.S. and Republic of Korea Air Force intelligence forces are a crucial part of Osan AB staying ready to “Fight Tonight”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 00:16
|Photo ID:
|8766910
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-PT849-1726
|Resolution:
|4474x2977
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
