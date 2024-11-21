Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force members pose for a group photo after a semi-annual intel sports day at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 15, 2024. The members unified to make four teams to participate in five sporting events throughout the afternoon including volleyball, dodgeball, basketball, tug-of-war and a relay race. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)