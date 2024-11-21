Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day

U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force members pose for a group photo after a semi-annual intel sports day at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 15, 2024. The members unified to make four teams to participate in five sporting events throughout the afternoon including volleyball, dodgeball, basketball, tug-of-war and a relay race. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
11.14.2024
11.22.2024
|8766919
|241115-F-PT849-2885
|5978x3977
|5.81 MB
OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|2
|0
