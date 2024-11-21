Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members assigned to Osan Air Base and Republic of Korea Air Force members participate in a tug-of-war during a semi-annual sports day at Osan AB, ROK, Nov. 15, 2024. Members from 17 intelligence units across Osan AB gathered to form four teams and participate in five events including volleyball, dodgeball, basketball, tug-of-war and a relay race. The high turnout, careful planning and camaraderie of these sports days reflect the partnership the intel community shares inside and outside of their work centers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)