A Republic of Korea Air Force member skips to his team during a relay race as part of an intel sports day at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 15, 2024. Integration both inside and outside of their work environments is important to project strength and work together in monitoring any threats to the peninsula ensuring Osan AB is ready to Fight Tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 00:16
|Photo ID:
|8766916
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-PT849-2729
|Resolution:
|5323x3542
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.