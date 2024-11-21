Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Air Force member skips to his team during a relay race as part of an intel sports day at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 15, 2024. Integration both inside and outside of their work environments is important to project strength and work together in monitoring any threats to the peninsula ensuring Osan AB is ready to Fight Tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)