    Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day [Image 7 of 12]

    Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force member assigned to Osan Air Base defends against a Republic of Korea Air Force member during a basketball game as part of a sports day at Osan AB, ROK, Nov. 15, 2024. The ROK-U.S. sports day consisted of four teams participating in five sporting events to not only crown a winner, but come together in camaraderie and friendship as allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 00:16
    Photo ID: 8766912
    VIRIN: 241115-F-PT849-2058
    Resolution: 4829x3213
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    intelligance
    intel
    ROKAF
    teamwork
    sports day

