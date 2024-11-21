Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force member assigned to Osan Air Base defends against a Republic of Korea Air Force member during a basketball game as part of a sports day at Osan AB, ROK, Nov. 15, 2024. The ROK-U.S. sports day consisted of four teams participating in five sporting events to not only crown a winner, but come together in camaraderie and friendship as allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)