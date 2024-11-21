A U.S. Air Force member assigned to Osan Air Base defends against a Republic of Korea Air Force member during a basketball game as part of a sports day at Osan AB, ROK, Nov. 15, 2024. The ROK-U.S. sports day consisted of four teams participating in five sporting events to not only crown a winner, but come together in camaraderie and friendship as allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 00:16
|Photo ID:
|8766912
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-PT849-2058
|Resolution:
|4829x3213
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camaraderie through sports: Osan AB intel communities host sports day [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.