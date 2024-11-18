Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Kadena Special Olympics athlete competes in a soccer skills event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2024. Established by the 18th Wing commander in 1999, KSO is a sporting and outreach event that provides opportunities for U.S. and Okinawan communities to band together in support of people with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)