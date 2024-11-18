Vice Governor of Okinawa Prefecture, Yoshimi Teruya, delivers words of encouragement and congratulations during the Kadena Special Olympics opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2024. The Kadena Special Olympics is a one-day sporting and entertainment event that brings competition and recognition to Okinawan and American Special Olympics athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 03:39
|Photo ID:
|8764906
|VIRIN:
|241116-F-NX702-1008
|Resolution:
|8236x5039
|Size:
|24.47 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.