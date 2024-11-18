Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Governor of Okinawa Prefecture, Yoshimi Teruya, delivers words of encouragement and congratulations during the Kadena Special Olympics opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2024. The Kadena Special Olympics is a one-day sporting and entertainment event that brings competition and recognition to Okinawan and American Special Olympics athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)